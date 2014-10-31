Slash and I have great chemistry – Kennedy

Myles Kennedy says he and Slash never argue because they respect each other and have the same blues background.

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators recently released World On Fire via a Classic Rock fanpack. And the frontman says when it comes to writing, they calmly work through any issues that arise.

He tells Music Radar: “I think a lot of it has to do with the fact we’re both very blues orientated artists – we draw from a certain amount of soul in the way we approach things. I think that’s where our chemistry really lies – I don’t think we’ve ever really had an argument.

“There have certainly been times when there might be a part of a lyric or an idea where it’s a case of, ‘I’m not sure about that’ or, ‘I’m coming up with something like this, I’m not reacting to it.’ The cool thing about that is we’ve both been in this dog and pony show long enough to know what’s going to happen.

“You just don’t take it personally – it’s part of the filtration process and part of why I want to work with this person, because I trust their instincts.”

Kennedy also says giving up playing guitar on the album made a big difference to the way he and Slash approached the record – and he thinks the process was a success.

He continues: “On the Apocalyptic Love sessions, I was doing guitar in the afternoon and trying to make sure all those arrangements were tight. Then I was trying to find time to fine tune the lyrics.

“With this, Slash would be in during the day cutting guitars and I’d be at the hotel writing lyrics. I’d come in at night and feel confident and ready to go – it was a lot less stressful for me. I miss playing guitar but I think it’s worked out really well for this record and I’m glad we did it this way.”

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators play five UK dates kicking off in Manchester on November 28.

