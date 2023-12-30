Slade's Noddy Holder shares encouraging cancer update after previously being given six months to live

Slade's Noddy Holder says his cancer is "on an even keel" and that he's responding well to an experimental treatment.

The singer and guitarist, 77, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2017 and was given the devastating news that he had just six months to live.

But after quietly taking part in a clinical trial for an experimental treatment, Holder has surpassed the doctors' expectations by five years.

And he now tells BBC Radio 2 (via Metro) that he's in fine form.

Holder says his condition was "touch and go" for a while, adding: "I lost all my hair. My weight was down to about eight stone."

The treatment, he says, is working and "everything’s on an even keel. So I hope it carries on that way."

Holder's wife Suzan first revealed his cancer battle in an article for Great British Life in October.

She said: "Five years ago we were given the devastating news that he had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live. We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it."

She added that there were no guarantees the treatment would work, but "here we are five years later and he’s feeling good and looking great."

Esophageal cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Most esophageal cancer symptoms aren’t noticeable until the cancer is in an advanced stage when it can be hard to treat.

It occurs when cells in the esophagus develop changes that make cells grow and divide out of control. The resulting tumour in the esophagus can spread to other parts of the body.