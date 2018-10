Skunk Anansie have released a video for their single Love Someone Else.

Skin and co previously issued a lyric video for the track, the first to be lifted from upcoming sixth album Anarchytecture which is due to be released on January 15.

The band’s management describe Anarchytecture as “a collection of hard-hitting alternative rock anthems, brimming with punchy riffs and the sort of fire that can only burn from the heart and soul of vocal powerhouse, Skin.”

The band head out on a European tour in February.