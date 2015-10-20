Skunk Anansie confirm album and European tour

Skunk Anansie have confirmed the launch of their sixth album, Anarchytecture.

It’s to be launched on January 15, ahead of a European tour which kicks off with two UK dates.

The band’s management describe Anarchytecture as “a collection of hard-hitting alternative rock anthems, brimming with punchy riffs and the sort of fire that can only burn from the heart and soul of vocal powerhouse, Skin.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Black Traffic was produced by Royal Blood and Killing Joke engineer Tom Dalgety at RAK Studios in London, with mixing duties divided between Dalgety and Jeremy Wheatley. Mastering will be handled by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in New York.

Feb 04: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Feb 05: London Forum, UK

Feb 07: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Feb 08: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 10: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 11: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 12: Hamburg Markethall, Germany

Feb 13: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 15: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Feb 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 18: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland