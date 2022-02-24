Skindred, Will Haven, Dana Dentata among latest Download festivals adds

Skindred, Will Haven, Yonaka and Dana Dentata are among the latest additions to the Download 2022 line-up.

In total, 14 artists have been newly announced for this summer's event, which will be the first full staging of the festival since 2019. Red Fang, Heriot, Dirty Honey, Kid Brunswick and Bimini also feature among the new adds to the bill, which is set to be headlined by Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

“Playing the Download pilot after being locked down for a year and a half was an amazing experience," says Skindred frontman Benji Webbe, "so being invited back to our favourite festival and spiritual home to play alongside the likes of KISS and Maiden is a dream come true. Plus we have some amazing rockin’ new tunes which we cannot wait for you all to hear.”



Yonaka vocalist Theresa Jarvis says, "Aghhhh Download! Some of us have been going since we were 14 so it’s an absolute pleasure to be performing there again. The energy is always amazing and such an exciting lineup of music."

The new-look festival poster can be viewed below.

(Image credit: Download Festival)

This year's Download festival will take place over the weekend of June 10-12. More than 100 acts have been confirmed for the event.