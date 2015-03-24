Skindred join Camden Rocks bill

Skindred, Modestep, Gun and Hawk Eyes are just some of the names who’ve been added to this year’s Camden Rocks festival on May 30.

The festival – which is in its fourth year – will take place in most of Camden’s venues, pubs and bars, including Electric Ballroom, Underworld, Proud Camden, Barfly, Jazz Cafe and Dingwalls.

Says Skindred frontman Benji Webbe: “On behalf of Skindred I can honestly say that we’re honoured to be playing Camden Rocks. We’re bringing a killer set and we will be hitting harder than the rest and playing for keeps!”

Adds Josh Modestep: “We’re really excited to be playing Camden Rocks! Camden is and always has been a huge influence on our music. It’s great to be coming back again to fill it with bass, sweat and loud noises!”

Also joining the bill are: The Twang, Astroid Boys, Those Damn Crows, The Dirty Truth and Todd Dorigo.

Camden Rocks has already confirmed several dozen acts including Funeral For A Friend, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Ginger Wildheart, New Model Army, Glen Matlock, The Dictators NYC, Glamour Of The Kill, Heaven’s Basement, Black Spiders, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Turbowolf, Anti Nowhere League, Richie Ramone, Menswear and Feed The Rhino.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks and the festival’s secret headliner will be revealed soon. Tickets are priced at £30 plus booking fee and are available now. For full line-up and ticket details, visit www.camdenrocksfestival.com.