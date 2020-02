Simon McBride will return to mainland UK for the first time in a year later this month.

The Belfast blues-rock man plays shows in London and Corby after spending much of 2015 working with Deep Purple keybaordist Don Airey.

McBride and his band will be supported by Sweet Crisis in London and by The Mentulls in Corby. Tickets are on sale now.

Nov 27: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 28: Corby Raven Hall