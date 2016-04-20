Simon And Garfunkel reunion is ‘out of the question’

Paul Simon has poured cold water on the notion that he and Art Garfunkel could reunite at some point in the future.

Last year, Garfunkel reported he was open to working with Simon again, despite also calling him an “idiot” and a “jerk.” Garfunkel also said he’d “created a monster” for befriending the singer-songwriter at school.

But when asked if he’d be willing to reunite with his old bandmate again, Simon tells Rolling Stone: “No, out of the question – we don’t even talk.”

Simon has been working on his latest album Stranger To Stranger which is set for release on June 3. He’ll head out on tour later this month – and he’s currently whittling down a setlist to try and please most of his fans.

He continues: “They wanna hear You Can Call Me Al, so I play it. It’s not like I would pick out You Can Call Me Al and play it because I really want to, but people like it so much that I’m like, ‘Of course I’ll do it.’

“I’ll play Me And Julio (Down by the Schoolyard) too, though I actually like Me And Julio.”

He adds: “The younger demographic wants to hear me sing Rewrite from So Beautiful or So What or something from The Capeman or some tune from Rhythm Of The Saints that I haven’t played. There’s a group that likes that album more than Graceland, and if they know the older songs it’s only through their parents.”

Simon’s tour gets underway at the New Orleans Jazz And Heritage festival on April 29, while Stranger To Stranger is available for pre-order.

Stranger To Stranger tracklist

The Werewolf Wristband The Clock Street Angel Stranger To Stranger In A Parade Proof Of Love In The Garden Of Edie The Riverbank Cool Papa Bell Insomniac’s Lullaby

Apr 29: New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival, LA

May 01: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

May 03: Atlanta The Fox Theatre, GA

May 04: Birmingham Bjcc Concert Hall, AL

May 06: Catoosa The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel, OK

May 07: Thackerville Global Event Center, OK

May 08: Dallas AT&T Performing Arts Center, TX

May 10: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

May 11: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

May 14: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 15: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 18: Des Moines Performing Arts, IA

May 19: Lincoln Pinewood Theater, NE

May 20: Denver Bellco Theatre, CO

May 22: Salt Lake City maverick Center Arena, UT

May 23: Boise Idaho Botanical garden, ID

May 25: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

May 26: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

May 29: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA

Jun 01: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jun 03: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 04: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 05: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Jun 11: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 12: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO

Jun 14: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Jun 15: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Jun 18: Highland park Ravinia Festival, IL

Jun 19: Rochester Meadow Brook Music Festival, MI

Jun 21: Toronto Sony Centre For The Performing Arts, ON

Jun 22: Montreal Place Des Arts, QC

Jun 24: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 25: Philadelphia The Mann, PA

Jun 27: Vienna Filene Center, VA

Jun 28: Vienna Filene Center, VA

Jun 30: New York Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, NY

Jul 01: New York Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, NY