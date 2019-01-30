Signed 1978 letter from AC/DC great Bon Scott is up for auction

A letter signed by AC/DC great Bon Scott is currently up for auction online.

The letter is from 1978, with the late vocalist addressing the letter to his sister Valerie while the band were on tour across the US in support of their Powerage album

In the three-page document, Bon touches on various subjects, including the band’s gruelling touring schedule, his finances – and about the wellbeing of drummer Phil Rudd.

Bon says: “Phil had a bit of a nervous breakdown and had to spend a lot of time with a shrink. It was really bad, but luckily he got over it quickly enough not to upset the band. We had to treat him with kid gloves for a bit but he's OK now.”

As for life on the road, Bon says: “We've worked so much since I saw you last that it's all one hell of a blur. Must have been across the country and up and down it a million times – I'm beginning to feel and look just a little haggard.

“I’d love to check myself in to a sanitarium for a month, but after this tour, it's straight to Europe and England for a month and then back here for the winter-end of the year. So the next time you see me it might be in a geriatric ward.”

The letter is being auctioned online at Nate D. Sanders Auctions, and has a reserve price of $6500.