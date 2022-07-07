Shinedown are battling Paulo Nutini for their first UK number one album

By ( ) published

Shinedown are currently sitting in the second spot in the UK official chart with their new album Planet Zero

Shinedown
(Image credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

Shinedown could be set for a historic number one in the UK charts with their recently-released seventh studio album, Planet Zero.

Currently, according to the official chart midweek update, the record is sitting at the number two spot, just below singer-songwriter Paulo Nutini's Last Night In The Bittersweet.

Regardless of whether they do manage to swing to the top position, their final ranking looks set to be an impressive feat, serving as their first Top 5 album in the UK should it ultimately land anywhere between 5-1.

The Floridian rockers' last album, 2018’s Attention Attention, peaked at Number 8, while 2015’s Threat To Survival landed a spot at Number 13. 2012’s Amaryllis peaked at Number 18.

For Planet Zero, singer Brent Smith explores the threats of a dystopian world, inspired by the role of social media, 'cancel culture' and more in today's modern landscape. 

According to Classic Rock's review, the album "draws a bleak, chilling vision of how this could play out – the restrictions on individual liberty and freedoms – in a way that makes George Orwell’s 1984 seem positively benign", while utilising "the well-honed dynamics of their visceral arena rock as a potent soundtrack".

Last month, Shinedown announced that they will be heading out on tour to promote the new album, consisting of five UK shows as part of a 19-date European run.

The run of dates dates will kick off at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels on November 7, and come to an end at the Black Box Ice Hall in Helsinki on December 9.

The UK leg of the tour starts at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on November 26, and finishes at the OVO Arena Wembley on December 1. 

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  