Shinedown are battling Paulo Nutini for their first UK number one album

Shinedown could be set for a historic number one in the UK charts with their recently-released seventh studio album, Planet Zero.

Currently, according to the official chart midweek update, the record is sitting at the number two spot, just below singer-songwriter Paulo Nutini's Last Night In The Bittersweet.

Regardless of whether they do manage to swing to the top position, their final ranking looks set to be an impressive feat, serving as their first Top 5 album in the UK should it ultimately land anywhere between 5-1.

The Floridian rockers' last album, 2018’s Attention Attention, peaked at Number 8, while 2015’s Threat To Survival landed a spot at Number 13. 2012’s Amaryllis peaked at Number 18.

For Planet Zero, singer Brent Smith explores the threats of a dystopian world, inspired by the role of social media, 'cancel culture' and more in today's modern landscape.

According to Classic Rock's review, the album "draws a bleak, chilling vision of how this could play out – the restrictions on individual liberty and freedoms – in a way that makes George Orwell’s 1984 seem positively benign", while utilising "the well-honed dynamics of their visceral arena rock as a potent soundtrack".

Last month, Shinedown announced that they will be heading out on tour to promote the new album, consisting of five UK shows as part of a 19-date European run.

The run of dates dates will kick off at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels on November 7, and come to an end at the Black Box Ice Hall in Helsinki on December 9.

The UK leg of the tour starts at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on November 26, and finishes at the OVO Arena Wembley on December 1.