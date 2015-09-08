Shemekia Copeland gets bothered on Outskirts Of Love

Shemekia Copeland will release latest album Outskirts Of Love on September 11, featuring guest appearances from Billy Gibbons, Robert Randolph and Alvin Youngblood Hart.

They join her band Oliver Wood, Jano Rix and Lex Price on a 12-track title that mixes original material with songs by John Fogerty, Albert King, Jesse Winchester, Jessie Mae Hemphill and father Johnny Copeland.

Copeland says: “I’m a lifer, singing about things that bother me, using my music to help people. My dad always said, ‘We’re all connected’ – I’m an old soul marching to the beat of my own drum.”

Outskirts Of Love is available for pre-order now from Alligator Records. She continues a US tour later this week.

Tracklist