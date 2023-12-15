Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan teases new music and a documentary about the band: “Look Outside Your Window is definitely arriving next year. You have my word.”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan has teased new music and a documentary about the nu metal band in an interview.

The musician, who co-founded Slipknot in 1995, was interviewed by NME’s Liberty Dunworth ahead of the band’s European tour next December, which will celebrate 25 years of their debut album.

Regarding what fans can expect during the tour, Clown said: “Nobody knows truly what’s happening. If I were a fan, I would [ask], ‘Why wouldn’t the band play the album in its entirety?’ and ‘Why wouldn’t the band play some special events that seem intimate and fun?’ I’d put money on it – I want to come full circle and get back to when the dream was only a dream. I can’t promise you anything until it’s happening though.”

He then acknowledged a new album, which would follow 2022’s The End, So Far, is “happening”, but won’t be prioritised until after the tour.

“As far as the new album, that’s happening, but that’s another plan. These live dates are coming first and we’re here to have a good time. This band has never been happier, and that takes a lot because we’ve been through a lot — drugs, women, money, fame, ego, isolation. But we are on track.”

Clown also confirmed that Slipknot’s long-lost album Look Outside Your Window will come out in 2024. The album was recorded during the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone, but has been continually delayed since.

“It’s definitely arriving next year. You have my word,” the percussionist said. “The art’s been done. It’s been mixed. It’s been mastered. It is definitely coming out in 2024 and it’s such a great album. Corey [Taylor] is my favourite singer ever, and you’ll never hear him sing in the same way as on this album, so it’s been worth holding it back. It’s such a different, timeless project.”

The musician teased a new documentary about the band, which he will direct, as well as plans to reissue Slipknot’s debut album.

“I’ve harvested relics from our whole career, I’ve just collected and collected all of it. Let’s call it a documentary, but really it could be a film. I’ve recently signed on with some forces for it and I’m going to get a director too.

“A lot of the footage has already been captured, but there is a lot that still needs to be compiled for it to be what it needs to be. So yes, there’s something like that coming, and there’ll be a DVD which would be behind-the-scenes too. Also footage for the 25-year anniversary, there would likely be a package for that, and there’s going to be a reissue of the album, probably.”

Slipknot’s December 2024 tour will be the band’s first European shows without drummer Jay Weinberg in 10 years, who was dismissed from the band over creative differences last month.

Full dates are available below.

Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour 2024

Apr 27: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

