Shattered Skies split with singer Sean

Shattered Skies have split with singer Sean Murphy, they’ve confirmed.

The rising-star prog metal outfit vow they’ll get themselves back on track quickly – and they’ll play some instrumental shows while searching for a new vocalist.

Shattered Skies say: “Sean has been an amazing person from day one and we wish him absolutely nothing but the best. We’d like to thank him for the experiences and memories over four years.

“While this is a sad day for us, the band is planning to move forward with purpose. Our second album is already written and being recorded with a view to a 2016 release. We do not plan on changing that.

“We’ve had several obstacles over the past couple of years – but our resolve is stronger than ever. We all want to get out there, work harder and play more shows than ever before.”

Shattered Skies will make audition arrangements in due course, while delivering a number of shows as a three-piece. They add: “This is not over – we’ll be back stronger than ever.”

They released debut album The World We Used To Know in January.