Sharon Osbourne thanks Ozzy for ‘wonderful, insane times’ as the pair celebrate 39 years of marriage

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been exchanging public vows of love on social media as they celebrate 39 years of marriage.

The pair were married in Maui, Hawaii on July 4, 1982, and on Sunday, July 4, Mrs O shared photos from the day on Instagram as she gave thanks to her “soulmate” for “the most incredible life together.”



"Thank you for 39 years,” she wrote. “For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together. You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there’s more to come. Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here’s to our next adventure! Love you always ~ Sharon.”

Ozzy posted his own tribute, writing "Happy Anniversary My Love! - July 4, 1982”, accompanied by a photo of him placing a wedding ring on Sharon’s finger.

The couple’s romance has weathered all manners of turbulence, not least the evening in 1989 when the ‘Prince Of Darkness’ tried to strangle his wife - “I regret trying to kill Sharon,” an ashamed Ozzy confessed 20 years later - and a brief split in 2016, after Ozzy’s affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh was uncovered. The singer later underwent therapy for sex addiction, as his wife accused him of being “a dirty dog.”

"I'm lucky she didn’t leave me,” Ozzy later acknowledged in an interview with GQ. “I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

“f it wasn't for my wife Sharon, I wouldn't be here now,” the singer admitted in 2019.“I wouldn't be alive.”