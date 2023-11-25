Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist

Sharon Osbourne says her husband Ozzy should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

The Prince of Darkness already has a place in the Rock Hall as the frontman of Black Sabbath, who were inducted in 2006.

But having sold almost 100million solo albums, the metal icon should be inducted in his own right, according to Sharon.

She tells The Adam Carolla Show: "They know that Ozzy deserves to be there. They know he's been a solo artist. You've gotta be doing it for 25 years. He's been 43 years as a solo artist.

"He sold nearly a hundred million albums as a solo artist. So where is he? Induct him."

Asked whether she's ever lobbied on Ozzy's behalf, Sharon adds: "I will never beg, and I will never ask for favours. I've never asked anyone for a favour. So, my thing is fuck you if you don't realize that somebody really deserves to be here. And you don't recognize that? Then, see ya."

Ozzy's case won't be helped by his famously combative attitude towards the Rock Hall.

Before Sabbath's eventual induction, Ozzy wrote a letter to the Rock Hall in 1999. It said: "Just take our name off the list. Save the ink. Forget about us. The nomination is meaningless, because it's not voted on by the fans. It's voted on by the supposed elite for the industry and the media, who've never bought an album or concert ticket in their lives, so their vote is irrelevant to me.

"Let's face it, Black Sabbath has never been media darlings. We're a people's band and that suits us just fine."