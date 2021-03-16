Serj Tankian teases new song Electric Yerevan

Serj Tankian has teased a new song Electric Yerevan, taken from his upcoming solo EP Elasticity , out on March 19.

The System Of A Down frontman shared the teaser video on his Twitter and said the following:

"Here's a teaser of Electric Yerevan from the Elasticity EP. It was written in 2015 inspired by the Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia where people reacted to a proposed hike in electricity prices by the government. The price hike was scrapped and the people prevailed.

"Armenia & Artsakh have a rich history of protest movements pushing for greater justice and democracy and despite the traumatic situation in Armenia and Artsakh now, we should be proud of the lessons learned that we can share with others universally. #ElasticityEP #ElectricYerevan"

Tankian released the title track from the upcoming EP in February, and revealed to Spin that the songs on the EP were initially intended for System Of A Down:

"Originally I had these songs in mind for a System record if we were to end up doing a System record. But as we could not really see eye to eye on how to go forward with that I decided to finish them off myself and release them as an EP.

“I always have random rock tracks done at different times and I sit on them. And then one day the right project or right idea for releasing them will come along. They all have piano or synthesisers, which is a little different than the four-person crew with System, although we had some synths as well.

“It’s got stuff that’s really heavy, heavy and there’s a funny aspect and then there’s a song about my son. It kind of runs the gauntlet on diversity of thematic expression: political, non-political. I guess that’s always been me, all over the place.”