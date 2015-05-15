Sepultura confirm Chester and Dublin gigs

Sepultura have added a date each in England and Ireland to follow their appearance at Bloodstock.

The Brazilian metal icons play Bloodstock’s main stage on August 9. They appear alongside Rob Zombie, Black Label Society and Cannibal Corpse at Derbyshire’s Catton Park.

Then they head to Ireland for a show at Dublin Academy the following night (August 10) before a return to England for a gig at Chester Live Rooms on August 11.

Sepultura’s latest album was 2013’s The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart.

Last month, the band’s guitarist Andreas Kisser discussed Sepultura’s longevity as they celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Bloodstock takes place from August 6-9 and tickets are available now. Tickets for the Dublin show can be bought here, while tickets for the Chester gig are available here.