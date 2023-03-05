Sepultura and Soulfly icon Max Cavalera picks his top 3 thrash metal albums

Soulfly and former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera has named his top three thrash metal albums of all time.

The Brazilian singer and guitarist revealed his picks during an interview with Sobre La Dosis.

Cavalera says: "I went a little bit old school. The first one is from Canada – Sacrifice, Forward To Termination. Amazing record. I played it so much when I was a teenager in Brazil.

"Also, Nuclear Assault, Survive. Danny Lilker, the man. Yes. Danny on the bass. Nuclear Assault was amazing. They played with us in Brazil. It was great. The singer, John Connelly, had to borrow my guitar, and he played and it was full of blood. And he gave it back to me. And the whole guitar was full of blood.

"But I loved the show. And it was cool to have his blood on my guitar.

"And the last one is Dark Angel with Darkness Descends. It's the perfect death/thrash record, but it's more on the thrash side of things. Very, very amazing drums from Gene Hoglan. And I love Dark Angel – I love the power and the brutality of the riffs.

"Those are three inspirational thrash records that helped shape all my stuff I did from that era."

Forward To Termination was the second album from Toronto-based Sacrifice, released in 1987. They have released a further three albums and were said to be working on new material as recently as 2020.

Survive is the second album by American band Nuclear Assault, released in 1988. After four further albums, they called it a day last year.

Dark Angel's second album Darkness Descends was released in 1986. Two further albums followed, with the most recent coming in 1991, though the band are still active.