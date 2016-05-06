Secret Layne Staley tracks could surface, says Seattle audio engineer

A batch of eight unfinished songs featuring vocals by late Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley could see the light of day.

Seattle musician and audio engineer Jesse Holt has asked Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready to help him put the finishing touches to the tracks.

Via Twitter, Holt says: “Hey Mike McCready, help me produce eight unreleased tracks with Layne Staley singing on them. You’d love several of them.”

Holt – who mostly works in the games industry – later tweeted an audio clip of a song he worked on with Staley called Daily Bread, but the vocalist never got round to recording vocals for it before he died.

Staley died in 2002 after a long battle with drug addiction.