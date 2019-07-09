Sebastian Bach: Skid Row f****** hate me

Last month, former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach announced he’d head out on tour later this year to mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

Bach has lined up 45 dates across the US over the coming months and, shortly after detailing his plans, he extended an open invitation to his ex bandmates to join him on stage during the run.

But that seems unlikely after Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo rejected the offer at the end of June – but Bach is still holding out hope for some sort of reunion.

Speaking with Billboard, Bach says: “They fucking hate me.” But he adds: “For the fans, and for me as a fan, yes, I’d like to do it.

“My father died at age 57, and his father also died at 57 and every time I go online, somebody in rock is dying or getting cancer or just getting too old to do it anymore. I don’t know if I’ll be around for the next 30 years, so why not do it while I’m still physically capable?”

So what does the vocalist think it would take to get them all back together again – even for a brief reunion?

“If they’d just let my manager, Rick Sales, take them out to dinner, the original band would be on the road again,” says Bach. “But they don’t like dealing with managers.

“Unlike them, it is physically and mentally impossible for me to be mad at somebody for so long – 23 years! That’s like being mad at someone from grade school.

“But it’s a thin line between love and hate. I don’t love anything about the situation now with the band. But I love everything about when the album came out.”

Bach will perform all 11 tracks from the 1989 album along with a selection of songs from his back catalogue. The singer will be joined in his band by guitarist Brent Woods, drummer Bobby Jarzombek and bassist Rob DeLuca.

Sebastian Bach 2019 tour dates

Aug 29: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Aug 30: Anderson William A Floyd Amphitheater, SC

Aug 31: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Sep 02: Huntsville Side Tracks Music Hall, AL

Sep 03: Columbus Skully’s, OH

Sep 04: Cleveland Phantasy, OH

Sep 06: Stafford Springs Palace Theater, CT

Sep 07: Block Island Ballard's (afternoon show), RI

Sep 09: Laconia Granite State Music Hall, NH

Sep 10: Hampton Beach Wally’s, NH

Sep 11: Portland Aura, ME

Sep 13: Harrison The Blue Note, OH

Sep 14: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Sep 15: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Sep 18: Kansasville 1175, WI

Sep 19: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Sep 20: Lombard Brauer House, IL

Sep 21: Dubuque Q Casino, IA

Sep 22: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Sep 25: New York Sony Hall, NY

Sep 26: Harrisburg XL Live, PA

Sep 27: Lynchburg Phase 2, VA

Sep 28: Waterloo The Vine at Del Lago, NY

Sep 29: Warrendale Jergel’s, PA

Oct 01: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Oct 03: Wichita WAVE, KS

Oct 05: Golden Dirty Dogs Roadhouse, CO (Outdoor)

Oct 06: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Oct 10: Ramona Mainstage, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 17: Roswell Liberty Theater, NM

Oct 18: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 19: Waco The Backyard, TX

Oct 20: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, TX

Oct 22: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 23: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 24: Corpus Christi House of Rock, TX

Oct 25: Lafayette The District, LA

Oct 26: Miramar Beach Village Door Music Hall, FL

Oct 28: Miami KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree, FL

Oct 30: Orlando Hard Rock, FL

Oct 31: Savannah Victory North, GA

Nov 01: Ft. Myers The Ranch, FL

Nov 02: Pinellas Park England Brothers Park, FL