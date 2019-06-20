Skid Row’s Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo rejects Sebastian Bach’s reunion offer

Earlier this month, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach announced he’d celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album by playing it live on tour.

Bach later extended an invitation to his former bandmates to join him, telling SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation: “I would like to say right here right now to any original member in Skid Row – we all know who the five guys are that made that record.

“I have an open invitation out to any of those guys, if they would like to get onstage and jam. I don't foresee that happening, but I'm throwing it out there.”

However, it looks as if guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo is one member who definitley won't be taking Bach up on the offer.

In an interview with Kaaos TV, Sabo was asked if he had seen the offer, to which he replied: “Well, yes I did.”

When pressed for more information, Sabo said: “I’m working with my band,” before saying he had no interest in the offer, adding: “This is Skid Row and this is what I do.”

Last month, Skid Row signed a deal with Golden Robot Records for the final instalment of their United World Rebellion trilogy which Sabo reveals will be released in the first quarter of 2020.

He added: “If it comes out sooner, great.”

Sabo and his Skid Row bandmates will return to the UK for shows in November and December, where they’ll be joined by Quireboys, Hollowstar, Matt Mitchell and Crashdiet on select dates.

Skid Row 2019 winter UK tour

Nov 29: Winterstorm Fest

Nov 30: Wakefield Warehouse (w/ Quireboys, Hollowstar, Matt Mitchell)

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City (w/ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

Dec 03: Southampton Engine Rooms (w/ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

Dec 04: Cardiff Tramshed (w/ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

Dec 06: Trecco Bay Planet Rock Stock

Dec 07: Sheffield Winter Rocks (w/ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Hollowstar)

Dec 08: Birmingham The Mill (w/ Quireboys, Crashdiet, Matt Mitchell)