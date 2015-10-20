Scorpions movie set for DVD release

Scorpions documentary Forever And A Day will be released on DVD next month.

The film has been shown in select US cinemas this week and charts the German band’s 2011-2012 Final Sting tour and recounts their 50-year career. The Final Sting was meant to be the band’s farewell, but they changed their mind and returned to the live arena soon after.

It’ll be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats on November 27.

Directed by Katja Von Garnier, the film is in German with English subtitles and is fully authorised by the band.

Scorpions most recent album was this year’s Return To Forever. They launch a European tour in Rome on November 9.