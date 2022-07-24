School uniforms! Iced water! Chaos! What happened when Robert Fripp and Toyah played AC/DC

Robert Fripp and Toyah have added another video to their catalogue of chaos, giving AC/DC's iconic Back In Black a somewhat ragged makeover in the latest instalment of their wildly successful series of Sunday Lunch videos.

In the latest clip, King Crimson leader Fripp plays the riff while Toyah handles the vocal, and while Willcox's performance is undeniably spirited, we fear that Angus Young may not come a-calling should Brian Johnston's hearing ever fail again. Bonus points are accrued, however, for pinging a series of rubber bands at the camera as the song progresses, and for tipping a glass of ice down her husband's chest at the climax.

"Owwwww!" exclaims the guitarist, visibly distressed by the unprovoked attack. "That's really horrid."

Meanwhile, Toyah has been confirmed as the opening act on Billy Idol's upcoming UK tour in October. Also on the bill will be US art-rock legends Television, who'll be performing their classic Marquee Moon album in its entirety.

"I am thrilled to be opening for Billy Idol on The Roadside Tour,” says Toyah. “Billy is an icon whose music has thrilled millions worldwide and continues to do so. Billy has created a style of rock that has gone on to inspire generation after generation. Rebel Yell, White Wedding and Mony Mony are up there with the all-time greats.

“I can’t wait to start the tour and I am excited to be included in the fabulous line up alongside Television who made one of the first albums I ever bought."

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab). Full dates below.

Billy Idol - The Roadside Tour UK 2022

Oct 13: Manchester AO Arena

Oct 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 19: London OVO Arena Wembley

Oct 21: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Oct 23: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Oct 25: Leeds First Direct Arena