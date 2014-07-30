Trending

Scar Symmetry to launch Phase 1 of concept project

Metal Hammer  

First part of trilogy of albums due out in October

Scar Symmetry have revealed details of the first part of their upcoming concept album trilogy.

The Swedish outfit will release The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity) on Monday, October 6 via Nuclear Blast Records.

It is their first release since 2011’s The Unseen Empire.

Guitarist Per Nilsson says: “Finally the first instalment of The Singularity will see the light of day. Writing and recording this album took much longer than I had anticipated, but I’m pretty sure you’ll find it to be well worth the wait as in my opinion, this album contains some of Scar Symmetry’s most epic moments ever.”

