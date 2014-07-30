Scar Symmetry to launch Phase 1 of concept project

Scar Symmetry have revealed details of the first part of their upcoming concept album trilogy.

The Swedish outfit will release The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity) on Monday, October 6 via Nuclear Blast Records.

It is their first release since 2011’s The Unseen Empire.

Guitarist Per Nilsson says: “Finally the first instalment of The Singularity will see the light of day. Writing and recording this album took much longer than I had anticipated, but I’m pretty sure you’ll find it to be well worth the wait as in my opinion, this album contains some of Scar Symmetry’s most epic moments ever.”