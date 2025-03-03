The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

As the world lurches from one catastrophe to the next, succour can be found in our Tracks Of The Week contest, where the great and good of rock'n'roll come together to do battle in a way that's both well-mannered and unlikely to be a harbinger for WWIII. Which is a relief.

Last week's winners were the Joe Elliott-featuring Black Eyed Sons, with Gorilla Riot and Brass Camel close behind. This week? It's up to you. Your choices are below.

The Darkness - Walking Through Fire

"We’re only doing this ‘coz it’s fun/don’t even think my mum bought the last one", Justin sings in one of many beautifully on-the-nose pearls that pepper this track from the brilliantly titled Dreams On Toast. And yet there’s a real feeling of upbeat warmth in Walking Through Fire, because even without the glitz and glamour The Darkness once had they can’t help ‘falling in love with rock’n’roll’ – and that’s a beautiful thing. Rock’n’roll circa 2025 is all the better for having them around.

Dokken - Saving Grace

Who in the Classic Rockosphere doesn’t love a few Kashmir guitar vibes? Exactly, no one. As such this brooding newbie from the 80s metal stalwarts gets off to a strong start, and it doesn’t falter from there – especially with that smoky, shadowy chorus that slips into your head and stays put. “My studio in the Sangre de Cristo mountains has wrap-around windows staring at three mountain ranges and the city lights of Santa Fe below,” explains Don Dokken, and you can kind of hear it in the song. “Looking at that view is what inspired me to write Saving Grace… it just left me in a better place.”

Luke Spiller - The Ending Is Always The Same

The Struts frontman further ups the ante ahead of his solo debut, this time on the ABBA-esque pop theatre of The Ending Is Always The Same – complete with swoon-worthy strings, saxophone flourishes and even Noel Fielding in tow for the accompanying video. “Who says lyric videos have to be boring or basic?” Spiller says. “We had a lot of fun putting this together and I’m honoured to have my comedic hero, Noel Fielding, featuring in this video. We’re just getting started.”

The Wildhearts - I’ll Be Your Monster

Punctuated mid-way by a freakoid-jazz sax solo from Jørgen Munkeby (frontman with Norwegian experimentalists Shining), the new Wildhearts single serves up boot-thumping, ‘yeah!’-chanting, good-time punk’n’roll boogieing with a deliciously darkened soul and a subtle undercurrent of sweetness. The sort of raging, open-hearted songcraft you’ll find on Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts, which comes out this week.

When Rivers Meet - Addicted To You

Injecting their blues rock foundations with a toe-tapping funky streak and some tasty gear shifts along the way (sharp, sassy, soulful, psychedelic…), wife-and-husband duo Grace and Aaron Bond have given us a commanding first impression of their next album with Addicted To You. “The lyrics explore the consuming nature of love,” says Grace, “where every interaction feels intense and all-encompassing.”

Skunk Anansie - Cheers

Back with the propulsive next piece of their first studio album in nine years, Skunk Anansie have absolutely no intention of resting on their laurels. And thank goodness, because they sound so much more vital for it. “When I really think about it, yes, we have made some good records in our time but it’s been a long time since we have made a great album. And that is the painful truth,” says Skin. “Understanding that, led us to making what I genuinely think is our greatest record yet.”

Revenant - Best Medicine

A meaty yet loose-limbed rocker with rootsy, riffy swagger and 80s muscle – if Bon Jovi and Blackberry Smoke got up and jammed after a few beers, they might have sounded like this – Best Medicine has a few subtle edges and gear-shifts that quietly make it quite a bit more interesting than it might have otherwise been. But it’s that guitar solo that really kicks it up a notch – a lovely, classy swirl of southern dirt, pensive twists and bright 70s flair.

Rose Tattoo - Hard Road

Aussie legends Rose Tattoo are back with their first new music in 17 years (2020's Outlaws album featured rerecorded versions of songs from their debut album), and it's a cover. Hard Road was originally recorded by former Easybeats singer Stevie Wright in 1974, with legendary production duo Vanda & Young at the controls and another Young (AC/DC's Malcolm) on rhythm guitar. The new version (it's also been covered by Rod Stewart) finds Angry Anderson & Co. resolutely rockin' and rollin' as only Australian bands can. "As we grow ever closer to the end of the road for our beloved Rose Tattoo, the end is in sight," says Angry. "It’s been worth every highlight and heartbreak of our long Hard Road.”