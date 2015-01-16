Saxon stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show flies the flag for the home team with a British heavy metal special as we celebrate the return of Saxon’s Biff Byford to the show.

So, along with an extended chat with Biff, expect music from Def Leppard, Paradise Lost, Cathedral, Venom, Beholder, Xerath, Skindred, Judas Priest and Queen.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that Bradley Cooper has turned 40. To celebrate he stopped by The Tonight Show. We also learned that the American Sniper star is an expert air guitar player, and that he’s particularly adept at nailing the solo of one particular Neil Young song: Down By The River. By the end of the solo he was in the audience.

Which got us thinking… what’s your air guitar tune of choice?

