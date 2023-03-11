Saxon founding guitarist Paul Quinn retires from touring after 48 years

Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn is to cease touring with the band. Quinn was a founding member of Saxon in 1975 alongside frontman Biff Byford, and it appears that the band's touring schedule is behind the decision.

The news was broken in a social media post by the band (opens in new tab), which read, "After much soul searching our great friend and fellow warrior Paul Quinn has decided to step back from touring with Saxon. After many years on the road, with the subsequent stress and tiredness that accompany long tour schedules, Paul doesn't want his performance to suffer and let his fellow band mates and fans down.

"Paul will continue to record with the band and may play select special shows in the future. Saxon stand by Paul's decision and will keep you all informed regarding our next journey."

The band have confirmed that Quinn will remain with the band for its current run of European shows, but that April's dates in South America will be postponed, as will the band's appearance on this year's the Monsters Of Rock cruise, which is scheduled to set sail from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 29. Saxon's schedule of summer festival bookings will not be affected.

There's no word yet on who might fill Quinn's shoes at those festival shows.

In January, Saxon announced the release of More Inspirations, a sequel their covers album Inspirations, which was released in March 2021. The new album will be released on March 24, and finds the band covering songs by Alice Cooper, Rainbow, ZZ Top, Cream, Nazareth, The Who and more.