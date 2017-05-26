Saxon and Skindred head up Steelhouse festival

This year’s Steelhouse Festival will feature artists including Saxon, Skindred, Last In Line, Rival Sons, Inglorious and Stone Broken.

It’ll take place at Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm in Wales on Jul 29-30.

Organisers say: “With its unique mountain top setting on the edge of the beautiful Brecon Beacons, this family friendly event has built up a true following and a real heritage of its own over six successful years.”

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris will perform a set with his British Lion outfit at the festival – and it’s also been announced that Maiden’s Trooper beer will be the event’s headline sponsor.

Promoter Mikey Evans says: “It’s a huge step for both Steelhouse and Trooper in that it’s our first ever stage sponsor and it is the first time that Trooper has formed a naming partnership of this kind.

“We’re very proud to announce this alliance – it’s a perfect match. Both of us value integrity and have a very real passion for what we do.”

A spokesperson for Trooper beers adds: “After an incredible activation programme on the Iron Maiden UK tour our headline stage sponsorship of the Steelhouse Festival is the perfect pinnacle for the brand’s concert strategy in 2017.

“The reaction to the beer here previously has made this a simple choice and a great way to ensure Steve’s band, British Lion don’t run out of Trooper when they perform there on Sunday!”

Tickets for the Steelhouse Festival are now on sale, including individual day passes along with camping and weekend tickets.

Saxon are one of the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine – on sale now, which looks back at the bands that forged the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. The other covers feature Motorhead, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

Steelhouse: the underdog tale of a monthly rock club that built a festival