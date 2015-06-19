Sammy Hagar: Van Halen are trying to silence me

Sammy Hagar claims his former Van Halen bandmates are trying to stop him performing the songs he co-wrote as a member of the band.

He fronted the rock icons between 1985 and 1996, recording four albums in the process. He’s now with The Circle, featuring ex-bassist Michael Anthony, while their supergroup Chickenfoot appears to have ground to a halt.

He’s recently been involved in a war of words with David Lee Roth, arguing that the returned original vocalist isn’t capable of delivering his material.

Hagar tells Eddie Trunk: “We sold 47 million records, whatever it was. We had all those number 1s. Those are great songs – Right Now, When It’s Love, Finish What You Started. They need to be played for the people that supported it during the era.

“If you want to know the truth, Eddie and Alex Van Halen are trying to stop me from being to even play those songs. They’ve had attorneys and people say, ‘No, he can’t play them.’

“They will actually fight legally to try and stop me. I’m going crazy – I’m going, ‘I’m going to break these guys’ necks.’”

Hagar reports that he’s called in his own lawyer. “I’m going to fight these guys to the end,” he says. “Those are my songs. I wrote every lyric and every melody on every one of those songs.”

He’s accused the Van Halens of jealousy, saying: “I’m going, ‘Why would you shoot yourself in the foot like that?’ Just because you can’t do them any more. it’s like they don’t want them to be heard – they want to pretend it never happened because of what they’re doing now.”

Van Halen recently released live album Tokyo Dome In Concert and start a US tour next month:

