Sabaton will release concert film The Tour To End All Tours to theatres in October

Sabaton will release a new concert film to cinemas in October.

The power metal wardogs will put The Tour To End All Tours, filmed before 16,000 people at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome last year, in 600 theatres in 24 countries on October 11. Tickets are now available.

Sabaton formed in 1999 and released their debut album, Primo Victoria, in 2005. The Swedish five-piece are notable for their exclusively war-themed lyrics, inspired by conflicts from ancient history through to the Second World War. Frontman Joakim Brodén explained the band’s reluctance to delve into more recent battles during a 2023 Metal Hammer interview.

“With any recent conflict, there’s always the danger of us being influenced by what we read in the media,” he said. “Commanders and politicians don’t always tell the truth. A couple of years later historians are looking into it and don’t have any skin in the game, and just want to uncover the truth. That’s the kind of expertise we want to lean on.”

Sabaton released their latest album, The War To End All Wars, in 2022. It was their second First World War-themed concert record, following 2019 predecessor The Great War. The band were supported on the 2023 European tour to promote the album by Lordi and Babymetal. Hammer attended the London date and awarded it a perfect five stars.

“With grit, perseverance and, yes, a stage show that comes off like a Michael Bay wet dream, Sabaton have added their own epic entry to the heavy metal pantheon,” wrote journalist Rich Hobson, “shrugging off the ‘gimmick’ tag to show time and again they are exactly what this genre has been built upon, metal legends in their own right.”

Sabaton will tour North America in September and October. Tickets are now available to buy via the band’s website.

