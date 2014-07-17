Rudd debut solo effort is 'all Phil no filler'

Phil Rudd says his debut solo effort is "all Phil, no filler."

The AC/DC drummer releases Head Job on Friday, August 29.

He tells Australia’s TripleM: “I hope everyone thinks this is a great album from start to finish because that’s the idea.

“We didn’t put anything on there that we didn’t like. There’s plenty of Phil, but no filler.”

He also discusses the upcoming new AC/DC album, which singer Brian Johnson last week revealed was finished. Rudd says: “We’re happy to have it done and it’s all very good, by the way.”