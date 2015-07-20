Royal Blood ready for 2nd album pressure

Royal Blood vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr says the duo are ready to deal with the pressure of making their second album.

But for now they’re enjoying the explosive success of last year’s acclaimed self-titled debut.

Kerr tells Vanyaland: “In terms of pressure, playing live is what we really enjoy. There’s pressure certainly when you open up for the Foo Fighters – but it’s something where we just go out there and put on a show and hopefully people dig it.”

They haven’t got far with their next album, he admits, and he can’t predict when it might arrive. He explains: “We just built a recording setup into our tour bus and we’re trying to get some demos done. It’s mainly trying to get some ideas down on the road, then we have a couple of weeks off in September where we’ll go into the studio.”

Kerr adds: “The pressure will come when we kind of really get into the second record – the famous difficult second record.

“But we’re really enjoying what we’re doing at the moment. You’re moving around so much and you really don’t get a real moment to process. Then you go home and you might sort of go, ‘Wow, that was mad.’”

Royal Blood are currently on the road with shows booked in Japan, Australia and North America.