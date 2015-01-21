Roy Harper in court over abuse charges

Pink Floyd collaborator and progressive folk musician Roy Harper has appeared in court to answer charges of abusing two girls.

He’s alleged to have sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in the 1970s and indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the 1980s.

The 73-year-old appeared in Worcester Crown Court yesterday after being charged in April 2013. He’d previously been voluntarily interviewed by police. At the time an official statement said: “Roy vigorously denies the allegations that have been made against him and looks forward to clearing his name.”

Harper is best known for his contribution to Floyd track Have A Cigar, while Led Zeppelin, who cited him as an influence, wrote the song Hats Off To (Roy) Harper as a tribute. He’s also been namechecked by the Who, Kate Bush and Jethro Tull, among others.

The Ireland-based musician is charged with four counts of indecent assault, four of indecency with a child and two of having sex with an underaged girl. The court was told that the younger alleged victim had attempted suicide twice.

Harper has denied all charges. The case continues.