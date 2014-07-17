Ron Howard to direct Fab Four documentary

Ron Howard is to take the helm of a new documentary about The Beatles, which will chart the band’s live performances – from their early days in Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club, to their last official concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco in 1966.

Excluding the group’s unannounced appearance on the rooftop of Apple Studios, London in 1969, the band played a total of 166 shows, taking in 90 cities across 15 countries.

Howard, a life-long Beatles fan, has previously talked about his love of the Liverpool band.

“After I saw The Beatles on Ed Sullivan, all I wanted after that was a Beatles wig,” Howard recalled. “My parents said no, but then they gave me one for my 10th birthday.”

The as-yet-untitled documentary will make extensive use of concert footage, including film shot by fans and use mixes of soundboard recordings. Howard believes the film will contain between 12 and 20 songs.