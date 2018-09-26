Rolling Stones announce Voodoo Lounge Uncut live package

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’ll reissue their Voodoo Lounge live package later this year.
The concert was filmed and recorded during the band’s set at the Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida, in 1994 as the Stones toured in support of that year’s Voodoo Lounge album.
Voodoo Lounge Uncut will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD, Blu-ray/2CD, 3LP and 3LP coloured vinyl on November 16. Digital video, digital audio and HD digital audio releases will follow on a date still to be announced.
The new offering has been restored, remixed and remastered and will contain the full unedited show for the first time. As a result, it will feature 10 performances which were originally omitted from the original release.
The performance from November 25, 1994, saw the Stones joined on stage by Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley.
The package will also contain five extra tracks from an earlier date on the Voodoo Lounge Tour that weren’t performed in Miami.
Find further details below.
Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge Uncut
1. Whoopi Goldberg Intro
2. Not Fade Away
3. Tumbling Dice
4. You Got Me Rocking
5. Rocks Off
6. Sparks Will Fly
7. Live With Me (With Sheryl Crow)
8. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
9. Beast Of Burden
10. Angie
11. Dead Flowers
12. Sweet Virginia
13. Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
14. It's All Over Now
15. Stop Breakin' Down Blues (With Robert Cray)
16. Who Do You Love? (With Bo Diddley)
17. I Go Wild
18. Miss You
19. Honky Tonk Women
20. Before They Make Me Run
21. The Worst
22. Sympathy For The Devil
23. Monkey Man
24. Street Fighting Man
25. Start Me Up
26. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
27. Brown Sugar
28. Jumpin' Jack Flash
