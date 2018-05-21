Roger Daltrey: Sexual harassment doesn’t happen in the music industry

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey says he doesn’t believe the sexual harassment of women happens in the music world.

Following allegations made last year against film producer Harvey Weinstein, Daltrey was asked by the Daily Mail's Event magazine if he thought there might be sexual predators in the music world.

He responds: “Why would any rock star need to push themselves on women?

“Usually it’s the other way around. I’d like to have £1 for every woman that screws my ass. Mick Jagger would be a billionaire out of it.

“If it was going to be in the rock business, it would’ve been out by now. It would’ve been out a long time ago.

“I find this whole thing so obnoxious. It’s always allegations and it’s just salacious crap. Like the allegations against Pete when he got arrested.”

That reference is to The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, who was questioned by police in 2003 for using his credit card to access a website containing child pornography four years earlier. Townshend was later cautioned and cleared of all charges.

Daltrey adds: “He didn’t have anything on his computer at all. He was accused of downloading, accused of this and accused of that. They never found one fucking thing on 35 computers. It’s a joke.”

