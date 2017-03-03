Rod Stewart apologises over ‘mock execution’ stunt

Rod Stewart has issued an apology after he was filmed appearing to stage a mock execution in the desert.

His wife Penny Lancaster initially posted the video on her Instagram account, but has since removed the clip, which appears to show Stewart re-enacting a beheading.

Stewart, who was in Abu Dhabi on tour, has now issued a statement saying his actions had been “misinterpreted” and that he and his entourage were simply “playing out Game Of Thrones.”

He says: “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

“Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

The widow of British Aid worker David Haines, who was beheaded by Mohammed Emwazi, also known as ‘Jihadi John’ in 2014, has expressed her disgust at Stewart’s actions.

Dragana Haines tells The Mirror: “I am appalled by Sir Rod Stewart’s sick sense of humour. I really wonder if he would find it funny if he lost his loved one in such a vicious and savage way.

“I had a lot of respect for him before. He is a role model to a lot of people and has a successful career but now I wouldn’t listen to any of his music.”

Stewart’s next live performance will be at The Colosseum At Caesars in Las Vegas on March 15.