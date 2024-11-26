"I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury": Rod Stewart confirmed to play the legend slot at Glastonbury Festival 2025

Glastonbury Festival has announced that Rod Stewart will play the prestigious legend slot.

The Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? singer will perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday, June 29.

The festival's official social media posted in a statement: “We’re excited to announce that Sir @RodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at Glastonbury 2025".

While Stewart writes: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastonbury 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”.

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis comments: “Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for. What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!”.

In previous years, Glastonbury Festival's legend slot saw performances from Shania Twain, Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb, among others.

Stewart is the first act to officially be announced for next year's event. Other performers rumoured to play the festival include Sam Fender, Green Day, Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga as headliners.

Also in 2025, the iconic musician will be hosting a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. He will additionally be hitting the road for a tour across Europe and North America.

In 2026, Glastonbury Festival will take a fallow year to allow the farm ground time to rest and recover.