Alice Cooper and Rob Halford have joined forces on a wholesome Christmas song for children

It's the duet you didn't know you needed until right now: Judas Priest legend Rob Halford and Alice Cooper have combined their considerable forces on a new Christmas single.

Money raised by My Christmas List by Rock For Children will benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, a non-profit organisation that provides teenagers with after-school training in sound engineering, lighting, staging and video production.

The song itself is an upbeat rock'n'roll romp in which Cooper and Halford inform Santa Claus of the kind of things they'd like to receive for Christmas, which include "a rocket balloon that can fly to the moon" and a "12-string can I can play in a band".

There's also a spoken word section in which Alice suggests that a child could ask for "a pet dragon for your yard with fiery breath that plays a mean guitar, or a creepy cool tree that can grow ice cream bars with flavours like vanilla sky and a sprinkle of stars," which feels a trifle ambitious, to be honest. Santa has only one sleigh, after all.

"Thanks, Mr Cooper!" responds a small boy. "If I don't end up with those things, from my list then what I truly want for Christmas is this."

The "this", it turns out, is "kindness and love", which is a little bit cloying, but hey, it's Christmas, so we'll let it slide.

Judas Priest's European tour kicks off in June, and includes a headline date at London's O2 Arena with Alice Cooper. Full dates below.

Rock For Children - My Christmas List (Feat. Rob Halford, Alice Cooper & Brandon Jenner) - YouTube Watch On

Jun 14: Oslo Tjuvholmen Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Jun 18: Hessentag Festival, Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jun 27: Lisbon Evil Live Fest, Portugal

Jun 29: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 01: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 03: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 05: Hannover Niedersachsenstadion, Germany (supporting Scorpions)

Jul 07: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Jul 10: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 13: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 15: Carcassonne Festival De Carcassone, France

Jul 17: Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Switzerland

Jul 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 20: Oberhausen Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Jul 25: London O2 Arena, UK

Tickets are on sale now.