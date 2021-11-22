Robert Plant wants people to stop asking him about retirement

Robert Plant, who celebrated his 73rd birthday earlier this year, is still a long way off retirement. While most men of his years may be spending their days hunkering down to countless games of golf or trips on all-inclusive cruises, Plant has revealed that he has other things in mind.

Over recent years, fans and journalists have both wondered when the legendary artist plans on retiring, but based on the fact that Plant has just released a new album with American bluegrass star Alison Krauss, it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon.

“People used to say to me, ‘Well, you must have done enough now?’" he exclaims, in a new interview with the Telegraph. "Enough of fucking what? ‘Enough to retire!’".

According to Plant, working as a musician is a "lifetime's job", which he enjoys too much to give up. Plus, he believes there's much more he can learn about the role. He continues, "So imagine the blessing to be 40 years further down the road, and I still don’t know enough to stop in any respect.

"There’s always something new to learn, somewhere new to take it. I love it.”

Next year, Plant and Krauss are scheduled to embark on a global tour in support of their second studio album, Raise The Roof. The run will kick off from June 1 in Canandaigua, N.Y., and come to an end on July 20 in Berlin, Germany.





Jun 01: Canandaigua CMAC, NY

Jun 02: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 04: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Jun 06: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 07: Chicago Jay Pritzker Pavilion, IL

Jun 09: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jun 11: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 12: Philadelphia TD Pavilion @ The Mann, PA

Jun 14: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 16: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA

Jun 26: London BST Hyde Park, UK

July 01: Hamar Tjuvholmen Arena, NO

July 02: Bergen Bergenhus Fortress, NO

July 05: Rättvik Dalhalla, SE

July 14: Lucca Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone, IT

July 16: Stuttgart JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022, DE

July 18: Sopot Opera Lesna, PL

July 20: Berlin Zitadelle, DE

