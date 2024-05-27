Things are hotting up in the Worcestershire kitchen of Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp

We've been reporting on the musical antics of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox for the best part of four years now, and their Sunday Lunch broadcasts – although appearing less frequently than in those fun-filled days of yore – still find ways to surprise us.

This week, it's a cover of The Stooges' 1973 classic Search And Destroy that booms through the couple's now-familiar Worcestershire kitchen, as Fripp apes James Williamson's iconic riff and Willcox provides a typically dramatic vocal. It's a fairly straightforward affair until the climax, when Willcox proceeds to lick Fripp's face. And it's no swift dart of the tongue, but rather a sensual, rather lingering probe, and we couldn't be further from 21st Century Schizoid Man if we tried.

Speaking of King Crimson, they're on the cover of the new issue of Prog magazine, which is out now. The issue celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of the band's Red album, which was recorded by Fripp, Bill Bruford and the late John Wetton in 1974. Also in the new issue, Prog writer and Crimson biographer Sid Smith talks to Fripp and Bruford, as well as Mel Collins, Jakko Jakszyk and Pat Mastelotto, about the making of the album. The new issue also features interviews with Adrian Belew and Tony Levin about their new 80s-focused King Crimson project BEAT.

King Crimson are also releasing a 50th anniversary edition of their 1975 live album USA on 'blue sparkle' vinyl. The album was recorded by a Crimson lineup that included Fripp, Bruford, Wetton and David Cross. Scheduled for release on June 28, it's available to pre-order now.