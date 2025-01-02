"It's adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall": Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes have recorded a song with Robbie Williams

Pop star Robbie Williams, currently in the news as the subject of the semi-autobiographical movie The Greatest Showman, has confirmed that he has recorded a song with Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi and Glenn 'The Voice of Rock' Hughes.

The unlikely collaboration was first revealed in an episode of the Percussion Podcast, during which Williams' drummer and musical director Karl Brazil was asked about the former Take That man's upcoming album.

"He's working with various people," said Brazil. "I've been fortunate enough to do some songs with him and he's actually done a track called Rocket with Tony Iommi, which is very random. It's great. It's a rocker and it's really, really cool. Right up my street.

"Tony's done his thing on it and there's some great collaborations on this record. Gaz Coombes [Supergrass frontman] is on there. It's predominantly a guitar record. It's a bit of a throwback to his old sort of 90s sound but the mixed with a bit of modern-day pop as well. Let's face it, he can do what he wants, can't he?"

Ask by the NME to confirm that the story, Williams revealed that former Sabbath man Glenn Hughes had also contributed to the recording, and went on to describe it.

"I wanted to make the album that I'd make if I'd left Take That now, knowing what I know," says Williams. "This particular song encapsulates that perfectly. Unfortunately and fortunately for me, pop songs turned up along the way, too. I'm like: 'Ah, fuck – a hit!'

"This [Rocket] is massive guitars, as you can imagine. It's adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall. That one in particular is my favourite song off my new album – that I've just announced is happening!"

The European leg of Robbie Williams' Live 25 Tour kicks off in May. Full dates below.

Robbie Williams: Live 25 Tour

Jan 22: Cape Town Calabash, South Africa

Jan 25: Pretoria SunBet Arena, South Africa

Jan 26: Pretoria SunBet Arena, South Africa

May 31: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 06: London Emirates Stadium, UK

Jun 07: London Emirates Stadium, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 13: Bath Royal Crescent, UK

Jun 14: Bath Royal Crescent, UK

Jun 19: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 22: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff ArenA, Netherlands

Jun 23: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff ArenA, Netherlands

Jun 25: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Werchter TW Classic, Belgium

Jun 30: Hanover Heinz von Heiden Arena, Germany

Jul 02: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Jul 05: Barcelona RCDE Stadium, Spain

Jul 09: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jul 12: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 17: Trieste Stadio Nereo Rocco, Italy

Jul 21: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 22: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 01: Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Lithuania

Aug 03: Riga Mežaparks, Latvia

Aug 07: Stockholm Stockholm Stadion, Sweden

Aug 10: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Aug 13: Stavanger Forus Travbane, Norway

Aug 16: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Aug 23: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Sep 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Sep 09: Kraków Tauron Arena, Poland

Sep 12: Budapest, MVM Dome Hungary

Sep 20: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Sep 28: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria

Oct 02: Athens Panathenaic Stadium, Greece

Tickets are on sale now.