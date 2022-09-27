We've just watched a video of Robbie Williams covering Limp Bizkit's Rollin', and now you have to watch it too

Robbie Williams has never been the kind of pop star who comes across as taking himself too seriously. It's probably why he gets away with dipping his toe into rock music from time to time. From cheekily paying homage to Kiss in his Let Me Entertain You video to covering the likes of Queen and, yes, even Nirvana at his live shows, he seems unafraid to tip his cap to the gods of rock when the time suits.

That said, a video that has recently gone viral on Twitter has shown the former Take That man perhaps taking things just a step too far by covering a certain nu metal anthem by a certain mob of Jacksonville rabble-rousers, fronted by a certain red cap-donning fella.

Yes, Robbie Williams has covered none other than Rollin' by Limp Bizkit - not once, but, if you can believe it, twice! Both instances took place at live shows in Europe in 2001, at a point where Limp Bizkit had become the biggest rock band on planet Earth. With Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water selling squillions and Fred Durst popping up everywhere from the WWE to on stage with Christina Aguilera, Williams seemingly took it upon himself to pay tribute to the nu metal megaweights, donning a hoodie and bucket hat and being flanked by dancers as he bopped and jived his way through the Bizkit track that got to number one in the UK singles charts.

Want to see it? Probably not, but you know you're going to click on it anyway. Official footage from one of the performances, which took place August 11, 2001 at the Müngersdorfer Stadion in Cologne, Germany , is available to watch courtesy of Williams' YouTube channel.

For some reason, there are also fire-breathing dragons on stage. Who says pop stars can't do heavy metal?

Watch the bizarre cover below.