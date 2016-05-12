Rob Zombie: Babymetal roll harder than you

Rob Zombie has spoken up in defence of Babymetal after his fans objected to him posing for a picture with the Japanese trio.

He posted a shot from last weekend’s Carolina Rebellion festival, which drew negative comments from some of his followers.

In response, Zombie issued a number of replies, including: “They roll harder than you” and “These three girls had more energy than 90% of the bands we play with.”

When one fan called the record-breaking outfit “a shameful embarrassment to anything metal” Zombie reponded: “Hey, they’re nice kids out on the road touring. What are you doing besides being a grumpy old fuck?”

Babymetal later thanked him for his support, saying: “The spirit of heavy metal traversed across the world, rose above language barriers, went beyond generations and created countless legends.”

They’ve been confirmed to play this year’s Download festival at Donington next month.

Zombie is currently on tour in support of his latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, released last month via Universal Music.

Meanwhile, Rob Zombie’s former band White Zombie will release a collection of 39 rare tracks next month. It Came From NYC will be available in multi-disc vinyl and CD versions alongside a hardback book documenting their early years. It’s launched on June 3 via Numero Group.

May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rockfest 2016, IA

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Fargo Civic Center, ND

May 17: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA (With Disturbed)

May 18: Bloomington US Cellular Coliseum, IL

May 19: Saginaw FirstMerit Bank Event Park, MI

May 20-21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Hershey Giant Center, PA (With Disturbed)

May 24: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (With Disturbed)

May 25: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN (With Disturbed)

May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma 2016, OK

Jul 19: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO (With Korn)

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (With Korn)

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM (With Korn)

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (With Korn)

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA (With Korn)

Jul 26: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID (With Korn)

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA (With Korn)

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (With Korn)

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bat Resort & Casino, NV (With Korn)

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX (With Korn)

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (With Korn)

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX (With Korn)

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN (With Korn)

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (With Korn)

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (With Korn)

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS (With Korn)

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (With Korn)

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON (With Korn)

Aug 24: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH (With Korn)

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA (With Korn)

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY (With Korn)

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA (With Korn)

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ (With Korn)

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT (With Korn)

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (With Korn)

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA (With Korn)