Rob Zombie, Mastodon and Mudvayne are the metal pirates of the Caribbean on the Voragos cruise

Want to escape the dreary February winter? You could do worse than joining Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Black Stone Cherry and more at VORAGOS: Destination Lunasea Beach, a private island festival and five-day rock cruise.

Voragos promises five days of unrivalled fun off and on board The Pearl (yeah, really) with more than 45 shows across five stages, including the Lunasea Beach stage on a private island, as well as unique artist-hosted activities and specially curated programming.

The line-up includes Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Atreyu, New Years Day, Fire From the Gods, Tetrarch, Crown the Empire, Amigo The Devil, Saint Asonia and many more. And in between there’s sunrise yoga, a comedy stage, theme nights, an acoustic stage, sea swimming, belly-flop competitions, up-close-and-personal interactions with your favorite bands, Karaoke, late night jams, and comfortable private cabins to crash in at the end of the day.

Click for the full line up (Image credit: Voragos)

Voragos aims to be the ultimate VIP vacation of every rocker’s dreams, with non-stop music, partying and sun, and luxury destination at Lunasea Beach, south Belize.

There, in-between sets, you can relax in the sun and sand on the 7-acre beach, go for a cool dip in the huge pool and swim-up bar. Want more? Take advantage of the island’s fun excursions including zip-lining, water sports in the salt-water lagoon, and snorkeling in the world’s second largest barrier reef. Mainland Belize is just a short boat ride away.

For more information and to book now, visit the Voragos site.