Rob Halford: There’s definitely a new Judas Priest album on the way

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says the band have begun discussions about a new studio album and he says it will “definitely” happen.

The band are currently on the road in support of 2018’s Firepower, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking to the future and planning their next steps.

Asked by May The Rock Be With You what’s next for the band, Halford replies: “I would say much of the same. Judas Priest is on a roll and we're on fire with this music.

“The reaction, the support from our fans, and everybody is what gives you that thought of, ‘What would happen if we did another song, then another song and then an album? We might as well go out and tour again.’

“It's a lot of things combined that really still keeps us active.”

Halford continues: “Each Judas Priest album has its own character and sound. British Steel is light years away from Painkiller, which is light years away from Stained Class, which is light years away from Sad Wings Of Destiny and Sin After Sin.

“We're always looking for a different type of tilt to what we're about as a band in the next project of songs we're going to release.”

He adds: “We're already thinking about that now. We had a meeting in the UK just before we came to Australia about planning the foreseeable future and I would say there's definitely another Judas Priest album on the way.”

Priest appeared at Download Melbourne over the weekend, and footage of the performance can be watched below.

The band have a handful of dates coming up in Australia, New Zealand and Japan this month, before they head back to North America for further shows.