Rob Halford is up for a Judas Priest / Lady Gaga collaboration

Lady Gaga’s love of rock and metal is well documented, with the pop star having previously sang the praises of Iron Maiden, Metallica, Black Sabbath and Judas Priest. In 2015 the singer actually contacted Priest’s management about the possibility of performing Hell Bent For Leather with the band at one of the London dates on the Epitaph tour, but the proposed collaboration never got off the ground due to scheduling conflicts. Priest vocalist Rob Halford remains a huge fan of the singer, however, and he had revealed his own preferred song choice, should the opportunity arise for Priest to share a stage with Gaga in the future.

“I would definitely do Born This Way because that's our anthem," he told People, referring to the LGBTQ community. “As far as Priest songs go, I think I’d like to do Breaking The Law with her because it talks about the frustration that we go through, particularly as young people. ‘You don't know what it's like, you haven’t got a clue. You’d do the same thing too. Breaking the law’.”

Halford recently told People that he “instantly” knew that Lady Gaga "was going to be gigantic as an artist" when he first discovered her music.

“I became a big fan of everything that she's done and that's because I love all kinds of music,” he said. "She’s the best at what she does.”

“She's so pure, she’s so in touch with herself as a person, and the great, great, great, great things that she’s done for the LGBTQ community.”

Rob Halford’s autobiography, Confess, published by Headline, is out now. It looks set to be the must-read music book of the year. In recent interviews promoting his book, Priest’s frontman has admitted to attempting to seduce former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di’Anno, revealed his chat with Queen Elizabeth about heavy metal, and told how a visit to a London S&M sex shop provided Priest with their iconic studs and leather image.