“We will look to the horizon of the underground and beyond”: Roadburn festival announces first bands for 2025, including reunited Kylesa

Netherlands metal festival Roadburn has announced its first bands for 2025, including a set by the reunited Kylesa.

Joining the sludge metal band on the bill will be death metal troupe Chat Pile and psych-rockers Altın Gün. The weekender will once again take place in Tilburg, this time from April 17 to 20. Four-day tickets are now on sale, with other ticket options to follow in due course.

Roadburn comments: “With this announcement comes a first glimpse of what the Roadburn universe will be like in 2025.

“For this edition, we will look to the horizon of the underground and beyond, exploring the present and discovering the future along the way, while always honouring the past as well.

“We are very excited to have Chat Pile back, to host the long-awaited Kylesa reunion, and to present a set tailor-made for us by psychedelic innovators Altın Gün, who will broaden the scope of the festival.”

The festival continues: “The idea of redefining heaviness remains at the heart of Roadburn, and we will keep striving to galvanise our entire community, from artists to attendees, staff and everyone in between.

“Roadburn 2025 will take place between April 17-20 in Tilburg, The Netherlands. 4-day tickets for Roadburn 2025 are now on sale. Other ticket options - including single day tickets and accommodation - will follow later.”

Kylesa formed in Savannah, Georgia, in 2001 and released seven albums. Their most recent, Exhausting Fire, came out in October 2015. The band played their final live show just two months later and announced their indefinite hiatus in April 2016.

Kylesa commented at the time: “After 15 years of nonstop touring and writing, we decided that it is time for a break.

“A lot of you have been asking when we are coming to your part of the world and that means a lot to us. However, we feel it should be known that as of now we have no plans to play any shows or work on any new material.

“We have collectively decided to take a hiatus with no set date to reconvene. We want to give a huge thanks to all our fans, friends, and family for the support over the years. It has been a killer journey and a real pleasure meeting so many amazing people along the way.”

Chat Pile will release their second album, Cool World, on October 11. Altın Gün released fifth album Aşk last year.