Road Trippin': Devin Townsend

How do you feel about headlining London’s Royal Albert Hall? Are you shitting yourself?

“I’m not sure I know what I feel in general, let alone regarding the Royal Albert Hall show. Let me take a second here and put it into words. I’m proud, I’m nervous, I’m confident, and I have to check on the shit, hang on… nope, all clear! Pants are clean, which is a great sign.”

Now that you’re drink- and drug-free, what’s the closest you get to rock’n’roll excess?

“Shitting myself. Taking baths… although on tour that means getting a hotel room and soaking in strangers’ skin flakes and pubic hair. Obsessing about things I can’t change… and fearing my own thoughts.”

What do you miss most about your home when you’re touring?

“Being on my own. Being near nature. Bass guitar. Humping. I tend to be pretty basic in terms of my home life, though kids and the responsibilities of being a husband and father are typically things I don’t handle too well. I do my best to appear confident, and then stare at walls while no one is looking.”

What three items couldn’t you survive without when on the road?

“Fresh socks and underwear! There’s an element of ‘instant shower’ about putting on new socks and undies. In fact, we have socks on the rider, and I sometimes just throw the old ones away. Also, healthy attitudes from the people around me. Depression and happiness are both infectious, so a good deal of effort goes into everyone keeping their mood in check.”

What’s next? World domination? Mental disintegration? Golf?

“It’s a dead heat between world domination and mental disintegration. My money is on domination but the truth is likely to be somewhere between the two. I like to think that what life has in store will be positive, so in closing… fuck golf!”/o:p

DEVIN TOWNSEND HEADLINES THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL ON APRIL 13/o:p

DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT TOUR WITH PERIPHERY AND SHINING IN MARCH

MAR 29 BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY MAR 30 GLASGOW O2 ABC