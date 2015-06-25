Riot V hold on to Reale's philosophy

Riot V drummer Frank Gilchriest says the late Mark Reale’s philosophical approach to music still influences the way the band works.

Riot mainman Reale died in 2012 after a lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease and the band later rebranded as Riot V. Last year they issued Unleash The Fire, their first album since Reale’s death.

Gilchrist tells The Metal Voice: “The one thing we all have in common in this band, is that we spent a lot of time with Mark just talking about music, philosophy of a good song, philosophies of what a band is all about. He was kind of shy and quiet but when he sat down and talked to you about music, it was like an education. It was really intense.”

Guitarist Mike Flyntz adds that Reale never set out to be a superstar guitarist. He says: “Mark Reale never wanted to be a guitar hero, he wanted to write a good song. That is what he taught us all. So when we wrote the last album, it had to be good songs, every song had to be a hit.”

Bassist Don Van Stavern says Riot V are working on a live album and expect to record a new studio album in around a year’s time.

They have a number of tour dates lined up this year.

Jul 16: Portland Dante’s, OR

Jul 17: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Jul 18: Spokane TBA, WA

Jul 25: Rock Fest Barcelona, Spain

Sep 03: Osaka Soma, Japan

Sep 04: Nagoya Rad Hall, Japan

Sep 06: Tokyo Club Citta, Japan